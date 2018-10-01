Kazakh delegation attends ADEX-2018 Defense Expo in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan have participated in the ADEX-2018 the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, the exhibition was aimed at strengthening international military-technical cooperation, expanding the circle of partners, and showcasing the latest achievements of Azerbaijani and foreign military equipment producers.



At the exhibition, the delegation from Kazakhstan surveyed the achievements of Azerbaijani military-technical complex and products exhibited by international producers.



This year, ADEX brought together some 100 official delegations from over 30 countries and 558 enterprises, including reps of Kazakhstan's military-defense complex.