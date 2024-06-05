Kazakh delegation establishes cooperation with Estonian IT companies

Ambassador Altai Kulginov met with representatives of companies from Kazakhstan involved in the development of IT services, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the delegation got acquainted with Estonia’s experience in creating a digital space in the public services sector, developing the urban environment and transport logistics, as well as the formation of technology hubs. In addition, separate meetings with Estonian IT companies were held.

The trip of Kazakh entrepreneurs to Estonia was a continuation of a series of visits by Kazakh delegations as part of the development of cooperation in the digital sphere, organized by the Embassies of the two countries together with the Astana Diplomatic Club.