Kazakh delegation headed by Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev visits Indian state of Telangana

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM On December 11-12, 2019, Kazakh delegation headed by H.E. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev paid a working visit to the state of Telangana. Capital of the state - Hyderabad, is well-known as one of the biggest IT, industrial, commercial, pharmaceutical, educational, cultural and tourism centers in South-Central India.

The cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hyderabad business communities will give a great opportunity and necessary impulse for developing of bilateral ties in IT, healthcare, transport, finance, education, trade and investments spheres, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi informs.

«For the past 28 years Kazakhstan has achieved remarkable progress. GDP grew from 11 billion in 1993 to the current 171 billion US dollars. More than 300 billion US dollars of direct investments were attracted to the economy,» mentioned the Kazakh diplomat at the meeting with media, tourism industry and business people in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the Kazakh-Indian relations, Ambassador noted that India is one of the key political, trade, economic and investment partners for Kazakhstan. In 27 years, Kazakh-Indian relations have acquired the status of strategic partnership. Today, Nur-Sultan and New Delhi share similar positions on regional and global cooperation and development agenda.

Kazakhstan is the main trading partner of India in Central Asia. Trade turnover amounts almost to 1.2 billion US dollars in 9 months of 2019 and is expected to reach 1.5 billion US dollars by the end of this year.

The number of Indian citizens visiting Kazakhstan and Kazakhs traveling to India is increasing steadily. Currently 2 flights are carried out by Air Astana on daily basis between Delhi and Almaty.

Regional director of «KazakhInvest» company Ms. Aigul Nuralina presented information on investment climate in Kazakhstan.

It was mentioned that the existing capacity for investment opportunities is huge and almost unlimited.