Kazakh delegation joins 1st Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels

A Kazakh delegation took part in the first world's first Nuclear Energy Summit convened in Brussels on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakh ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan and Chairman of the Kazatomprom national company Meirzhan Yusupov took part in the Summit held by the government of Belgium and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The event brought together heads of 22 countries and governments, presidents of the European Council, European Commission, ministers as well as over 300 heads of international organizations, transnational companies, diplomatic missions and expert circles.

The goal of the Summit is discussing the role of nuclear energy in addressing global issues regarding climate change, increasing energy security and stimulating economic development.

It is worth to note that the Summit is held amid the increased role of nuclear energy alongside other low carbon sources of energy outlined during the COP20 in December last year in Dubai. Opening the event, Prime minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo noted the importance of nuclear energy in ensuring energy security, while IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said that the Summit needs to be a turning point for nuclear energy, requiring global investments.

Kazatomprom national company chairman Meirzhan Yusupov joined the roundtable discussing the steady supply of energy resources as part of the Summit.

As well-known, Kazakhstan is a world leader in uranium production (43% of the total world production in 2022), and takes second place in terms of uranium reserves (13% in 2021). In addition, the country is the main uranium supplier to Europe (around 27%).