Kazakh delegation on legal issues visits London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Last week, a Kazakh delegation - led by Mr Talgat Donakov, Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan - visited London to discuss and explore a range of legal issues. The delegation included Mr Kairat Mami, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan; Mr Zhakyp Assanov, Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan; Mr Marat Kolkobayev, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan; Mr Rashid Zhakypov, Deputy Minister for Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan; representatives from both the Agency of Kazakhstan for civil service and anti-corruption and the Kazakhstan Bar Association; as well as a wider community of Kazakh barristers.

The aim of the visit was to explore issues around criminal prosecution, judicial control over pre-trial procedure, and qualified legal assistance on criminal cases. It was also aimed at further modernising Kazakhstan's criminal procedures in a number of ways, including: simplifying and speeding up proceedings, defining the powers of pre-trial bodies, and increasing judicial control and the adversarial nature of criminal proceedings, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The programme included visits to the Bar Council of England & Wales, during which Vice Chairman Mr Andrew Walker QC introduced the delegation to the work of the Bar, including its role in England's criminal justice system. The delegation was also presented with high quality specialist advocacy and advisory services, ensuring comprehensive access to justice, the observation of judicial ethics, and the development of business opportunities for barristers. The Bar Council represents more than 15,000 practicing employed and self-employed barristers in England and Wales, and a further 10,000 barristers in this jurisdiction and overseas.

The Kazakh-UK legal seminar held at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office was the highlight of the visit. The seminar saw Ms Joy Coles from Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service deliver a presentation on the theme of ‘The role of the Courts Administration'. She updated participants on judicial and legal reforms in the UK.

Other presentations focused on pre-trial processes and multi-agency public protection arrangements. These were given by Mr Matt Gist and Mr July Clouder from the Ministry of Justice Criminal Policy, as well as Mr Charles Hayward, Chair of London MAPPA Strategic Management Board.

Members of the legal delegation held a number of important meetings, including with Mr James Lewis QC, Deputy High Court Judge assigned to the Administrative Court; Ms Sue Patten, International Justice and Organised Crime Division; Mr Richard Leon Marks QC, Common Sergeant of the Central Criminal Court; and Mr Alun Milford, SFO General Counsel.

The delegation also met with judges and members from Kazakhstan's judicial agencies who are undertaking an academic training programme in the UK.

It is worth noting that as of April this year, 14 judges from Kazakhstan's judicial system have been taking part in a scientific and practical training programme in the UK. The programme has been organised by the Law Society of England and Wales, in partnership with two British universities. The programme includes courses in legal terminology, academic training, as well as hands-on experience in the advocates chambers and UK judicial system. In addition, a practical element of the programme will include a series of legal seminars, frame trials, and legal events.

The high-profile delegation visit - and the ensuing meaningful dialogue between Kazakh and British partners - will further support President Nazarbayev's initiative to modernise Kazakhstan's judicial system and deepen legal co-operation between the two countries.