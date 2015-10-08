EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:09, 08 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh delegation partakes in ‘Central Asia - South Korea’ forum

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seoul has held the 9th Forum called "Central Asia - the Republic of Korea" attended by deputy Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the host country.

    The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Askar Mussinov joined representatives of ministries of Finance, Culture and Sports, as well as leading educational and health institutions of Kazakhstan. According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, the main agenda of the forum was increasing the forum's efficiency through its institutionalization. Participants have also discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of health and medicine, customs administration, cultural heritage and others. As a result, the Seoul Declaration has been adopted. On the sidelines of the event Mr. Mussinov has carried out a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yong. The sides considered bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In addition, there was carried out trade and tourism exhibition with the participation of representatives of business circles of South Korea and the countries of Central Asia. Forum "Central Asia - the Republic of Korea" was established in 2007. The main areas of collaboration are strengthening partnership in forestry and agriculture, energy and mineral resources, construction, transportation, information and telecommunications technology, culture and education.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!