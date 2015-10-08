Kazakh delegation partakes in ‘Central Asia - South Korea’ forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seoul has held the 9th Forum called "Central Asia - the Republic of Korea" attended by deputy Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the host country.

The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Askar Mussinov joined representatives of ministries of Finance, Culture and Sports, as well as leading educational and health institutions of Kazakhstan. According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, the main agenda of the forum was increasing the forum's efficiency through its institutionalization. Participants have also discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of health and medicine, customs administration, cultural heritage and others. As a result, the Seoul Declaration has been adopted. On the sidelines of the event Mr. Mussinov has carried out a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yong. The sides considered bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In addition, there was carried out trade and tourism exhibition with the participation of representatives of business circles of South Korea and the countries of Central Asia. Forum "Central Asia - the Republic of Korea" was established in 2007. The main areas of collaboration are strengthening partnership in forestry and agriculture, energy and mineral resources, construction, transportation, information and telecommunications technology, culture and education.