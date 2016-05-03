Kazakh delegation partakes in meeting of Bureau International des Expositions Executive Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation took part in a regular meeting of the Executive Committee of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) on April 28, 2016, Kazinform refers to the MFA press service.

Members of the Executive Committee listened to the reports on preparation process to Antalya 2016, Astana 2017, Beijing 2019 and Dubai 2020 exhibitions.

Director of the EXPO 2017 Commissioner’s Secretariat Ayan Yerenov informed about the work done since the last meeting of the Executive Committee (October 16, 2015), on attraction of international participants, legal framework development as well as the measures taken to meet the obligations of Kazakhstan under the BIE.

Department Director of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Nurbek Yergeshbayev presented the current situation concerning construction works, content, exhibition’s communication plans and the company’s plan of actions for the upcoming period.

Following the meeting, the BIE leadership and members positively assessed the preparation process to EXPO 2017.

As is known, more than 100 states and 15 international organizations are planned to be attracted to the EXPO 2017. 83 countries and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation for now.