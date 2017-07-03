EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:25, 03 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh delegation partakes in SCO and BRICS Congress of Women

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The first International Congress of Women of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS countries has started today in Novosibirsk. The delegation of Kazakhstan, including Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan Region Assem Nussupova, takes part in the congress, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over 300 representatives of women's organizations from India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa and Russia are attending the congress.

    The forum was opened by the Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

    Each of the Congress's three sections will discuss the role of women in various spheres of society: socio-cultural cooperation, economic development of society, the place and role of female scientists in the reality of contemporary times.

    The initiative to hold the SCO and BRICS Congress of Women in Novosibirsk Region belongs to Nadezhda Boltenko, a Member of the Federation Council from the region. Her proposal was supported by Governor of the region Vladimir Gorodetsky, who sent a corresponding appeal to Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko last year, the regional information center says.

     

    SCO Russia Foreign policy East Kazakhstan region
