Kazakh delegation partakes in UNSC meeting on peacekeeping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Minister of Defense Talgat Mukhtarov took part in the UN Security Council debate on peacekeeping, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry reported.

The debate was presided over by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Besides, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and delegates from 72 countries attended the debate.

Within the event, Mr. Mukhtarov met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix. During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of military cooperation between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense and the UN. The UN Under-Secretary-General underscored the coordinated approaches, progressive and systematic development of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping potential, in particular, through mechanisms of partnership with other states, which have a large peacekeeping experience.

