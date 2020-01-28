Kazakh delegation participates in events dated to liberation of Auschwitz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On January 27, 2020, the Polish city of Auschwitz hosted commemorative events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death concentration camp «Auschwitz-Birkenau», which was attended by former prisoners, delegations from 56 countries and 6 international organizations, diplomats, artists, and representatives of public organizations from many countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan.

The ceremony at Auschwitz was organized under the patronage of Polish President Andrzej Duda. The main guests of the event are the survivors of the concentration camp, who consider it as their mission to tell about what they experienced – so that what happened will never happen again. Despite the severity of their memories, almost every year they come to Auschwitz to witness the terrible crimes of the fascists. A funeral ceremony and Ecumenical prayer of representatives of different faiths took place near the monument to the victims of the concentration camp.

Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz) was the largest and longest-running Nazi extermination camp, so it became one of the main symbols of the Holocaust. About 1.4 million people, whereof about 1.1 million were Jews, died in Auschwitz in 1941-1945. Camp was liberated on January 27, 1945 by troops under the command of Marshal Konev. In 1947, on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp «Auschwitz – Birkenau» a Museum was created. In 1979, the complex was included in the UNESCO world heritage list.

27 of January the date of camp liberation, by the decision of the UN General Assembly in 2005 was declared the international day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust.