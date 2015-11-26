EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:10, 26 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh delegation participates in IMO Assembly’s 29th session

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov participated in the 29th session of the International Maritime Organisation Assembly in London. The representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development attended the meeting too.

    Speaking at the session, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov underlined the importance of Kazakhstan’s co-operation with the IMO to develop the maritime transport of our country. The Ambassador also informed on the steps taken to expand the port infrastructure, to activate shipping in the Caspian Sea and to integrate Kazakhstan into the international traffic flow.

    Ambassador Kazykhanov briefed about the reforms held in Kazakhstan on further developing the multimodal transport infrastructure, including port capacity expansion, an increase in the national merchant marine, creation of the national sailors recruiting system and enhancing safety of navigation, which are being undertaken in line with the Plan of the Nation – the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of the President of Kazakhstan.

    Besides, Ambassador Kazykhanov stressed an importance of the IMO’s assistance in preparation for the compulsory audit of Kazakhstan’s maritime transport system to be held in early 2017.

    The International Maritime Organisation is a global inter-governmental association established in 1948 and a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for developing a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping. Source: http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!