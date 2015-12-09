Kazakh delegation partook in 6th Intl Congress of Turkic-speaking states’ sociologists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 6th International Congress of the Turkic-Speaking States' Sociologists was held in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazakhstan Embassy in this country informs.

The annual Congress discussed the issues related to the impact of the global processes on interaction of the Turkic-speaking states. Those attending were the scholars and researchers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan as well as Tatarstan and Bashkortostan.

The participants focused on the influence of global processes on political, economic and social spheres of their countries. They also exchanged views on search for possible solutions of political and social problems of the world.

A delegation from Kazakhstan including 11 sociologists was headed by Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament S. Seidumanov. The delegates noted the importance of the theme of the forum which was established 14 years ago by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. In particular, Seidumanov said: “The problems caused by global processes affect Kazakhstan too. Recently, our President has delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address on “Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development” outlining the measures of development of the country’s economy.