Kazakh delegation takes part in agricultural fair in Poland

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The delegation of Kazakhstan led by deputy akim of Kostanay region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev took part in the Central Agricultural Fair CTR-2017 in Warsaw, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Kostanay regional administration.

More than 400 companies from 20 countries took part in the CTR-2017.

the Kazakh delegation at the fair was comprised of representatives of Food Corporation JSC, KazakhExport JSC, Kazakh Invest JSC, Center for Transfer and Commercialization of Agricultural Technologies LLP, Akimat of Kapshagai, SEC Tobol, Expo Group, and over 10 private companies.

The 200 sq.m. Kazakhstan's pavilion exhibited products of Food Corporation JSC, AsiaWaters, Bayan Sulu JSC, as well as told the participants about various methods of support for agribusiness provided by KazakhExport, Kazakh Invest and Center for the transfer and commercialization of agricultural technologies.

Visiting the Kazakh pavilion at the fair, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Krzysztof Jurgiel, noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland in the field of agriculture, pointing out the importance of the intergovernmental agreement signed on August 22, 2016. He confirmed the willingness of the Polish side to transfer successful experience, knowledge, and technologies to Kazakh partners, as well as the country's interest in promoting Polish agricultural investments in Kazakhstan.

In addition, a Kazakh-Polish business forum was organized on the fields of the CTR-2017, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Poland. Some 64 Polish companies and agricultural organizations took part in the forum following which the Food Corporation and the Polish-Kazakh agro-cluster signed an agreement for the supply of flax and mustard seeds, and Kazakhstani Eco Farm 2015 company and Polish Imago agreed on the cultivation of strawberries using highly efficient NGS technology.



Within the framework of the forum, the Kazakh side also held a number of bilateral meetings with potential investors and trading partners and visited modern processing plants of Dawtona, Mlekovita and Biaform companies.

Following the meetings, the deputy akim of Kostanay region and heads of Mlekovita, Henryk Kania, Bakoma, Ursus, Dawtona and the Polish branch of H.J. Heinz agreed to organize their visits to Kostanay region in the spring of 2018 to discuss the implementation of investment projects.

In the Podlaskie Voivodeship Meirzhan Myrzaliyev met with its Marshal Jerzy Leszczyński, Mayor of Białystok Tadeusz Truskolaski and entrepreneurs of the region. The sides agreed on interregional cooperation and organization of a business mission to Kostanay region.

The Kazakh-Polish agro forum, as well as the participation of the country's delegation in CTR-2017 is a practical step towards implementing the agreements between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Poland reached during Andrzej Duda's visit to Astana on September 6-8, 2017 and the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Poland on cooperation in the field of agriculture, which entered into force on February 11, 2017.