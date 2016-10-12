Kazakh delegation takes part in Global Islamic Economy Summit in Dubai

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) themed Inspiring Change has kicked off in Dubai, Kazinform correspondent in Abu Dhabi reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif wrote in a Facebook post that the GIES is an annual event in the sphere of Islamic economy held in Dubai since 2013 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.



The summit is organized by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center with one of the largest international news agencies Thomson Reuters as a strategic partner.



The GIES mainly focuses on the most pressing issues in the sphere of Islamic economy development, including Islamic banking.



Kazakh delegation at the summit is led by Vice Chairman of JSC "Administration of the Astana International Financial Center" Marat Aitenov.