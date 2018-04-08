Kazakh delegation takes part in Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev took part in the 18th conference of the ministries of foreign affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement member states on the topic "Promotion of international peace and security for sustainable development" in Baku, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Around 800 representatives of 91 countries and international organizations-participants in the Movement, as well as those with an observer status, took part in the event.

In his speech Deputy Minister Ashikbayev outlined the importance and relevance of the Non-Aligned Movement's agenda, as well as Kazakhstan's commitment to its goals and objectives. He also spoke about peacekeeping initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the field of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and strengthening international security, which are in many respects consonant with the main principles of the Movement.

He also stressed Kazakhstan's commitment to the development of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, achievement of UN SDGs, socio-economic development, as guarantors of long-term stability.

The main goal of the Non-Aligned Movement is 'the promotion of world peace and cooperation' on the basis of respect for international law.

Kazakhstan closely cooperates with all members of the Movement on a broad agenda both within the UN and other multilateral structures, and in a bilateral format.