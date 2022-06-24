Kazakh delegation took part in world’s major int's mining event in Canada

TORONTO. KAZINFORM – A delegation from Kazakhstan, including representatives of companies «Kazgeology», «Kazakh Invest» and private sector, participated in Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the world’s largest event in the geological and mining industry, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On the sidelines of PDAC-2022, the reception of the Canadа Eurasia Chamber of Commerce «CECC» (ex. «CERBA»), was attended by the companies interested in doing business in our region. In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov noted that trade and investment relations between Kazakhstan and Canada are at a stage of dynamic growth and have reached maximum indicators over the past 9 years. The diplomat urged Canadian businesses to use the potential of business cooperation, noting the readiness of the Government of Kazakhstan to provide all necessary assistance.

Within the Convention, Kazakh and Canadian companies reached a number of agreements on joint projects. Kazakh company «Aurora Minerals Group» and the global leader in the field of aerogeophysics «Xcalibur Multiphysics» signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint venture. The companies will jointly provide high-resolution aerogeophysical services in Kazakhstan.

The Aurora Minerals Group company installed two Kazakhstan pavilions at the exhibition, which also allowed other Kazakhstani enterprises to present projects in our country. In addition, within PDAC the company will be hosting an online presentation session Kazakhstan Day on 28 June.

A notable event was the placement of shares of the Canadian company Arras Minerals on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX-V on 13 June. Arras Minerals is conducting geological exploration at the Beskauga field in the Pavlodar region. For many years, it is the first Kazakh project that has been presented on the largest stock exchange of exploration and mining companies.

Participation of the Kazakh delegation in the event showed that the PDAC Convention is the most effective platform for demonstrating to the international community in the field of MMC Kazakhstan’s readiness to create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint investment projects in our country.

In general, the heads of foreign companies positively assess the ambitious reforms carried out in Kazakhstan to attract foreign investors to the mining sector and new investment opportunities.