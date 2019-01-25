EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:33, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh delegation visits National Archives

    None
    None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM A delegation from the Central State Archive of Kazakhstan has reviewed the tasks of the conservation and restoration centre of the National Archives as well as the centre's units that receive official government records.


    During the visit, the Kazakh delegation expressed its admiration for the National Archives' technological capacity to digitally record documents and preserve them in microfilm and microfiche, as well as the accuracy of its electronic photography of all types of documents, WAMa reports.null

    Sheikha Al Qahtani, Head of the Government Archives Section at the National Archive, explained that the centre, which was established to regulate the process of preserving official government files, aims to accurately preserve historic documents, make them easily available at the appropriate time, and secure them in a safe location.

    null null

    Tags:
    Culture Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!