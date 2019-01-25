Kazakh delegation visits National Archives

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM A delegation from the Central State Archive of Kazakhstan has reviewed the tasks of the conservation and restoration centre of the National Archives as well as the centre's units that receive official government records.



During the visit, the Kazakh delegation expressed its admiration for the National Archives' technological capacity to digitally record documents and preserve them in microfilm and microfiche, as well as the accuracy of its electronic photography of all types of documents, WAMa reports.

Sheikha Al Qahtani, Head of the Government Archives Section at the National Archive, explained that the centre, which was established to regulate the process of preserving official government files, aims to accurately preserve historic documents, make them easily available at the appropriate time, and secure them in a safe location.