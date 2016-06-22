Kazakh delegation visits Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yelsiyar Kanagatov, Chairman of the Sport and Physical Culture Committee under the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Serik Kaskabassov, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, visited Rio de Janeiro to survey the Olympic village and sports facilities ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

After familiarizing with the Olympic village that number 31 buildings, the Kazakh delegation also visited several sports facilities where our athletes will prepare for the Olympics.



The delegation praised the Olympic facilities and noted that Rio de Janeiro offers perfect conditions for athletes from all corners of the world.



The 2016 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro on August 5-21. Record number of medals - 306 will be up for grabs at the Rio Olympics.



To date, Kazakhstani athletes earned 102 Olympic licenses.



