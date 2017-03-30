EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:57, 30 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Denis Ten 9th after SP at World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships is currently underway in Helsinki, Finland, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan figure skater Denis Ten was ranked 9th after the short program event with 90.18 points.

    Spaniard Javier Fernandez scored the highest number of points for his short program. Coming in second was Shoma Uno from Japan. Canadian Patrick Chan was placed third.

      

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!