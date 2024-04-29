Kazakh deputy criticizes performance in mechanical engineering sector despite funding infusion

Kazakhstan has been funneled 285 billion tenge in the mechanical engineering sector from the republican budget in the past three years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

285 billion tenge has been allocated to the mechanical engineering sector from different sources (the Development Bank, Industrial Development Fund, KazakhExport) over the past three years. In 2023, 13 thousand vehicles were made using the small node assembly method in 2023, which is a 9.7% of the overall vehicles produced last year. It is expected that the figure will rise to 64% by 2027, said Majilis deputy Nurtai Sabilyanov, while noting the low performance rate given the support provided by the state.

The deputy stated that many industrial companies acquire vehicles and equipment only (780 projects or 49.5%) with the support received from the Industrial Development Fund, which has nothing to do with the development of the industrial sector.

Moreover, according to the industry review of the National Bank, a weighted average capacity utilization in the manufacturing industry stood at a mere 51.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This raises a question of whether annual capital infusions in new projects are reasonable, said the deputy.