    15:51, 23 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «On January 23-25 Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko is expected to pay a visit to Brussels and Strasbourg,» Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    As part of his working visit to Brussels, Vassilenko will hold bilateral meetings with high officials of the European institutions. In Strasbourg, he will take part in the PACE Winter Session, and meet with the PACE and Council of Europe leadership.

    One of the goals of his visit is to review the wide range of Kazakhstan-EU relations, exchange opinions on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, and brief on the progress of political reforms carried out in the country, presidential election outcomes and preparations for the forthcoming Majilis elections slated for March 19, 2023.


