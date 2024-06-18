EN
    20:20, 18 June 2024

    Kazakh Deputy FM Vassilenko meets with outgoing Austrian ambassador Willy Kempel

    Photo: MFA RK

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Willy Kempel on the occasion of the completion of the latter’s diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Welcoming active bilateral contacts and growing trade and economic engagement, the parties expressed mutual interest in further deepening and expanding mutual beneficial partnership.

    The Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister stressed the importance of maintaining political dialogue, increasing economic and investment cooperation, as well as broadening legal framework.

    In conclusion, Vassilenko thanked the Austrian diplomat for the fruitful interaction and his significant contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Austria.

