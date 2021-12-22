Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin, Romanian Senate Vice President Alina Gorghiu meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with a delegation of Romanian MPs headed by Vice President of the Senate of Romania Alina Gorghiu, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the sides noted that on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Romania have reached a high level of political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Rakhmetullin stressed that Romania remained an important partner of Kazakhstan in Eastern Europe, and the bilateral indicator has grown significantly compared to the previous year. The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutors about the country’s achievements in ensuring human rights protection, and paid special attention to the processes of democratization and reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For her part, the head of the Romanian delegation welcomed Kazakhstan’s significant achievements in the international arena, highlighting the country’s special role in Central Asia.

Gorghiu congratulated Kazakhstan on the election to the UN Human Rights Council 2022-2024, the independence anniversary and wished success and prosperity to our people.

Concluding the meeting, the sides stressed the commitment of Nur-Sultan and Bucharest to further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation on bilateral and multilateral basis.