Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister continues his visit to the U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the second day of the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, the meetings were held with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the Chamber of Commerce, international non-governmental organizations, human rights advocacy groups and think tanks.

During the meetings, the Kazakh diplomat paid special attention to political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan. The American partners, in their turn, highly appreciated the commitment of the Kazakh side to continue democratic reforms, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United States reads.

The NGO representatives welcomed the state's willingness for open and constructive dialogue with civil society, which contributes to ensuring transparency in the investigation of the January events and effective implementation of reforms.

As Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Rakhmetullin held talks with the President of the LYNC Wade Cusack, the President of the Civilizations Exchange & Cooperation Foundation Imam Mohamad Arafat, and the CEO of the National Coalition in Support of Eurasian Jewry Mark Levin. He discussed the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and presented invitations to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for September, 2022.