EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:02, 08 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister, Head of UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia meet

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov met with Head of the UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia Ryszard Komenda, Kazinform learnt from Polisia.kz.

    During the meeting he was told about the police actions during the peaceful meetings and mass riots, consequences of the terrorist acts, as well as pre-trial investigations underway. Special attention was paid to the observance of rights amid criminal proceedings.

    The sides also shared views on priority issues and prospects for cooperation in the sphere of observance of human rights.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!