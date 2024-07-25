Kazakh Deputy PM highlights importance of providing housing to flood victims before fall

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a meeting on flood emergency response, discussing broader powers of emergency response staffs, equipment deployment and property insurance against disasters, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Bozumbayev pointed to the issues to compensate damages to the population and businesses and assigned the ministries to review the compensation procedures. SMEs submitted a total of 291 applications for 3.4 billion tenge, with only one third of applicants have been paid. The deputy Prime minister instructed to further develop payment procedures with due regard to the comments of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The deputy Premier stressed the need for rapid response to emergencies and simpler procedures, pointing to the problem of shortage of machinery during floods and the importance of bettering inventory management.

The transport ministry was tasked to further refine the algorithm of equipment deployment, including by private organizations, as well as establish mechanisms for cost recovery. Property insurance and issuance of cat bonds were also discussed.