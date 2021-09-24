Kazakh Deputy PM holds meeting on countering drug crimes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yerlan Tugzhanov has held a special meeting to implement the tasks set by the Head of State to address drug-related crimes and countering drug abuse in the country, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

«Drug-related crimes and drug abuse is an urgent issue. Sadly, the youth are becoming the main consumers of new synthetic drugs. This year along 5 thousand drug-related crimes rising by 8.5% have been detected. Systemic measures to fight the crimes are needed,» said the Kazakh Deputy PM.

At the meeting Mr. Tugzhanov gave the law enforcement and sectorial government bodies the instructions as follow: to prevent drug-related crimes on the web, including with the use of online-bots, and other automatic apps; to create a balanced system of primary prevention of drug abuse with effective state and social control in place; to improve the methods of treating drug-dependent people, equip the State narcology dispensaries, territorial forensic bodies; to expand the use of a remote sensing system for detecting drug cultivation sites; and to take measures to prevent imports of drugs from abroad.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Deputy PM instructed to set up an intergovernmental working group to elaborate measures to prevent drug crimes and drug abuse in the country.