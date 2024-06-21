Kazakh Deputy PM inspects flood response efforts, construction of housing in Akmola region

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, visited the Akmola region to assess the progress in flood response efforts, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: a press service of the Deputy Prime Minister

As reported by his press service, Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbayev visited Atbasar city to inspect the construction of three apartment complexes. Construction of two of the buildings is almost done. The construction works will be completed by the end of August.

Additionally, Bozumbayev surveyed a flood-hit school No. 1 in Atbasar, which will be put into service on September 1.

Photo credit: a press service of the Deputy Prime Minister

“A total of 551 houses in the region are unrecoverable. At least 172 families are said to be provided with secondary housing. Construction of 273 houses is underway in the town. The reconstruction efforts are on in four districts, including Atbasar, Bulandyn, Zharkain, and Yessil. Approximately 330 workers and 55 units of special equipment are involved in the construction efforts,” Bozumbayev noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister conducted an inspection of the contractor organizations engaged in the construction of residential buildings in Bulandyn and Zharkain districts. A total of 87 houses are being constructed by "Qazaqstan Khalqyna" Public Fund. To date, 40% of the work has been completed, and the houses have all the necessary utilities.

Photo credit: a press service of the Deputy Prime Minister

A 100-apartment house is currently under construction in Atbasar district by “Asar Akmola” Foundation. It is set to be commissioned by the end of November.

Photo credit: a press service of the Deputy Prime Minister

Following the visit, Kanat Bozumbayev gave an instruction to the akimat of Atbasar to remove debris from the Zhabai River’s bottom and construct protective structures along the riverbanks to prevent recurrent flooding. In order to facilitate the implementation of the aforementioned measures, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation will dispatch a team of specialists to Atbasar.