EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:10, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar partook in int’l exhibition Innoprom in Tashkent

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar took part in the opening of the international exhibition «Innoprom. Big Industrial Week» in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his welcoming remarks, the Kazakh Deputy PM noted that the event was joined by the companies actively engaged in implementing the most advanced technologies, including digital ones. He said that the country’s companies are willing to present their potential and discuss issues of interest.

    «(I am) certain that the meetings, talks (within the event) will result in agreements to further incentivize cooperation in wider areas,» he said.

    The event features the products of over 300 companies, including large-, medium-, and small-sized ones, from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, France, Belarus, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Japan.

    Kazakhstan’s pavilion presents a wide range of products and technologies of over 30 companies in metallurgy, the auto industry, health and security, pharmacy, construction as well as in exports of non-primary goods and services.

    Notably, launched in 2010, Innoprom is the major international industrial exhibition of Russia. The exhibition usually taking place each year in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg is held for the first time abroad in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.


    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Industry Kazakhstan Technology Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!