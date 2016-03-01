Kazakh designer BALNUR to present A/W 2016-2017 collection at Moscow Fashion Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the leading Kazakhstani fashion designers Balnur Assanova (BALNUR) will demonstrate her A/W 2016-2017 collection at the Moscow Fashion Week in Russia.

Balnur Assanova is a well-known Kazakhstani designer, member of the Kazakhstan Designers Union, Candidate of History of Arts, member of the Kazakhstan Artists Union, laureate of many international exhibitions and fashion events.

The Moscow Fashion Week will be held with the support of the Moscow City Administration on March 22-27.







