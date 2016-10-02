Kazakh designer showcases Goddess collection at Caspian Fashion Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani designer Gulnaz Baitleutova participated in the Caspian Fashion Week in the Astrakhan Region with her collection Goddess.

Russian designer Marina Gurnevich and Austrian brand Aroolo Boots opened the CFW with their A/W collections filled with flower motives and warm hues, femininity and lightness. American designer Alangoo from New York all took part in the event.















As for Gulnaz Baitleutova, her black and white collection Goddess was rich in ornaments. Most pieces in the collection were handmade and decorated with leather origami. Gulnaz said that she added leather ‘to spice things up a little bit' and that she drew inspiration from beautiful queen and warrioress Tomiris.







The 4th season of the Caspian Fashion Week was filled with master classes for guests. They also had an opportunity to attend showrooms of the participating designers.



Businesswomen Anna Lunina and Stanislava Najmitdinova, founders of Russia's first fashion business incubator FashionCollaboration, noted they are interested in the promotion of Russian designers and the development of domestic fashion industry.



The Caspian Fashion Week in the Astrakhan Region gains momentum from season to season as, according to the organizers the geography of the participants expands.



