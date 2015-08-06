Kazakh designer to present her collection Silk Way in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani fashion designer Balnur Assanova is to show her spring/summer 2016 collection during the upcoming Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia.

Silk Way 2016 will be unveiled along with pret-a-porter collections of other fashion brands in the Russian capital. "This collection is the reflection of Kazakhstan's rich culture," Balnur Assanova said in an interview to Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper. According to her, the new collection is for strong and extravagant women who prefer uniqueness, sophistication and luxury. All pieces are made of exclusive Italian fabrics.