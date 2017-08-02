Kazakh designers showcase workwear of future at EXPO-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani designers have developed clothes, which are convenient not only for office hours and comply with the business dress code, but are also suitable to ride a bicycle in, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Wandering through the endless pavilions of EXPO-2017, an inquisitive visitor may have noticed the stand of Samruk-Energy, namely its employees dressed in an amazing workwear combining sports and office style. Kazinform correspondent reached out to the author of the idea and learned how the creators managed to combine such different styles.



"Modern Innovative Technologies LLP, which worked on making the Office-Air style (office-sports dress code) a reality, participated in Samruk-Energy's tender to provide the garment for company's employees and volunteers at the EXPO-2017, and won it, having offered the most favorable conditions. In a short period of time, the company sewed and supplied the necessary number of male and female kits. As a result, today Samruk-Energy's stand attracts visitors not only with technologies and innovations but also with this unique idea," said Zhomart Mominbayev, Adviser to the Director General of Samruk-Green Energy LLP, Doctor of Economics, MBA.

In fact, our speaker is the inspirer of the new style of workwear and its first happy owner. Modern Innovative Technologies consulted with Mr. Mominbayev on configuration, style, and technical characteristics, he tested the first samples and gave his feedback. As a result, it was decided that the clothes should be as comfortable and practical as possible, satisfy the employer's taste in workwear and allow employees to ride a bicycle in it.







"We often see pictures of European office workers riding a bicycle to work wearing suits that comply with office dress code. However, in fact, current office clothes are not suitable for riding a bike, since it is not designed for such physical activity. Not everyone can change clothes from sportswear to workwear on arrival at the office. So I thought about creating an office-sports dress code. I learned that there is no complete concept. Since I am not a designer, I offered Modern Innovative Technologies to take up the implementation of my ideas for the company," says Zhomart Mominbayev.

The garment is a tank top made of special ventilated material used to create cycling clothing with a separate shirtfront and a tie as well as trousers made of breathable fabric. Plus, sneakers that resemble classical shoes in design as well as a stylish headpiece for safety. Consonant with the theme of EXPO-2017, Office-Air clothes are energy-saving. The shirt and the shirtfront replace the undershirt, shirt, and jacket and can be washed by hand, dry quickly and don't ironing. And, as I said, they are energy saving. In addition, the amount of material used for our workwear is 3 to 4 times less than needed for a standard suit. That means you can potentially save money when buying the entire outfit.



"Personally, I wear these clothes with pleasure, they are well ventilated, convenient for an active lifestyle, do not take up much space in a suitcase and do not need ironing. The concept is also built on the age-old readiness of nomads to hit the road. It is freedom and passion for movement that we have used as the foundation for the Office-Air style. And now we offer our vision to people of other cultures and countries," says Zhomart Mominbayev.

According to reports, Modern Innovative Technologies sent letters to Almaty authorities and now plans to write to Astana authorities and the leadership of the country to determine a pilot city in order to test the Office-Air style in government bodies and quasi-governmental agencies. The developers want to get feedback from people wearing Office-Air clothes. Domestic designers have set an ambitious goal to spread the Office-Air dress code around the world so that Kazakhstan becomes one of the countries to offer cutting-edge fashion innovations along with England (tuxedo) and the USA (jeans). In the meantime, you can see the workwear of the future at the Samruk-Energy stands at the Astana EXPO-2017.

















By Albert Akhmetov