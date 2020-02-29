14:53, 29 February 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakh destined to become a language of inter-ethnic communication, President
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh is destined in future to become a language of inter-ethnic communication,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an exclusive interview with Informburo.kz
The President stressed that he is far from lessening the historic significance of the Russian language which opened the way to knowledge, global science and culture. People of Kazakhstan should speak it well.