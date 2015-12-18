Kazakh Diaspora in China: We are proud of Kazakhstan’s achievements (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Erkin Augali, a professor at the Kazakh Language and Literature Faculty of the South Central China University of Nationalities

“Today we are participating in the reception organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy on the occasion of the Independence Day. We are very happy to join this event, and we are proud of Kazakhstan’s achievements reached in the past 24 years. The country has become a leader in the Central Asian region, where many plans are being built up and implemented. Earlier, the most of Chinese did not know anything about Kazakhstan, while today more and more Chinese residents become aware of our country,” he said in an interview to Kazinform.

According to the professor, the activity of Kazakhstan on familiarization of the Chinese population with Kazakh culture and history plays an important role in bilateral relations. “This helps promote the understanding of Kazakhstan by Chinese people. It is a bright example and indicator of independence, economic growth and socio-political stability in Kazakhstan,” stressed he.

Recall that, around 500 guests participated in the event. Among them were the representatives of diplomatic corps, international organizations, business, mass media, expert communities, Kazakh diaspora and Kazakhstani residents (diplomats, employees of national companies, students etc.)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev welcomed the guests.