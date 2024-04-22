Kazakh diaspora to raise funds for flood victims in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh diaspora in the US seeks to open a fund to raise money for flood victims in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Up to 100 Kazakhstanis residing in the US and locals came to a picnic organized by the Kazakhstan-American Association in the Carderock Recreation Area Central Park in Potomac, MD, as part of annual meetings the Kazakh diaspora in Washington, D.C. hold.

Such meetings aim to bring together Kazakhstanis living in the US to preserve the Kazakh roots, traditions and the native language as well as to familiarize Americans with the Kazakh culture and traditions, national clothing and dishes, promote new acquaintances and friendly relations between families, taking into account the increasing number of mixed marriages.

The meeting began with playing the Anthem of Kazakhstan and the tradition Bata beru (giving a blessing) by one of the most respected representatives of the Kazakh diaspora. Attending the meeting were also local Americans, many of whom for the first time learnt about the Kazakh hospitality.

Photo: Rustem Kozhybayev

It was known that Americans aware of the difficult situation Kazakhstan is facing due to floods are willing to help those affected by the natural disaster.

Photo: Rustem Kozhybayev