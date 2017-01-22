Kazakh Dimash Kudaibergenov stunned jury at China’s Singer-2017 show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born singer Dimash Kudaibergenov, the winner of the 2015 International Slavic Bazaar Music Festival, stunned audience at the first stage of Singer 2017 popular reality show of China, Kazinform reports.

Both the audience and participants of the show were surprised over how Dimash performed SOS d'un terrien en détresse, one of the hardest popular songs to sing.

The number of micro-blogs about the Kazakh singer’s success in local Sina Weibo social media (analogue of Twitter) reached 118,000 in an hour.

Thus, Dimash advanced into the second stage of the contest.



