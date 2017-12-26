Kazakh Dinara Saduakassova named best female chess player in Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Grandmaster Dinara Saduakassova was named the Best Female Chess Player in Asia at the 4th annual Asian Chess Excellence Awards, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

During the award ceremony, which took place at the Asian Chess Summit in Al Ain, UAE on December 23, Kazakhstan Chess Federation was also awarded a certificate.



It should be noted that this year Dinara claimed individual bronze in classical chess and team gold with Kazakh women's national team at the Asian Indoor Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and won the Central Asian Zone Tournament in Tashkent.



International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM), Dinara Saduakassova is a four-time world champion, multiple-time champion of Kazakhstan among the girls. Dinara is the author of the book First Steps in Chess. This year she became UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.