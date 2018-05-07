Kazakh diplomat elected OIC Deputy Secretary General

DHAKA. KAZINFORM Kazakh diplomat Askar Musinov was elected Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Science and Technology at the the 45th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Dhaka (Bangladesh).

Musinov is a career diplomat who held various positions in the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, served as ambassador to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, executive secretary and deputy foreign minister. He was delegated by the Government of Kazakhstan as the head of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit in the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press release reads.



"This appointment became possible due to the high authority of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Muslim world and his active work on developing the Islamic world. The election of a Kazakh diplomat for this important post is of particular importance in the light of the implementation of the results of the first OIC summit on science and technology held in September 2017 in Astana," said Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.



The victory in the elections is also significant because Kazakhstan's representative has never held such a high-level position in the OIC. Kamrul Ahsan, a Bangladeshi diplomat was Musinov's opponent at the elections. Twelve out of 18 members of the OIC Asian group voted for the representative of Kazakhstan.