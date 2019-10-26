Kazakh Diplomat, Governor of Medina Province discuss bilateral relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn paid a courtesy visit to Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Medina Province, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The parties discussed the current level of the Kazakh-Saudi relations and exchanged views on ways to expand cultural, humanitarian and trade-economic relations.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Governor of the Medina for the care and assistance provided to the Kazakh citizens during their performance of Umrah and Hajj.