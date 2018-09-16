Kazakh diplomat wins table tennis tournament in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kalamkas Duzbayeva, the first secretary of the Kazakh Embassy in China, won the table tennis tournament held in Beijing within the framework of the Diplomats Sport Games 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After her win, Duzbayev told Kazinform correspondent that she had started to go in for table tennis during her school years. She also revealed that now she plays table tennis when she has free time.



The Games brought together diplomats from Belarus, China, Mongolia, Nepal, Russia, Romania, the U.S. and Switzerland.



