EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh diplomats accredited in Bishkek vote at parliamentary elections (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan H.E. Aimdos Bozzhigitov has cast his vote at the polling station №214 at the Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek.

    Employees of the Kazakh diplomatic mission, representatives of Kazakhstani institutions and members of their families also voted at the polling station.
    According to chairman of the precinct election commission Yerbol Akhmetov, the voter turnout is high.
    As of 6:00 p.m. local time, nearly 75% of registered voters cast their votes at the polling station.
    null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!