Kazakh diplomats accredited in Bishkek vote at parliamentary elections (PHOTO)

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan H.E. Aimdos Bozzhigitov has cast his vote at the polling station №214 at the Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek.

Employees of the Kazakh diplomatic mission, representatives of Kazakhstani institutions and members of their families also voted at the polling station.

According to chairman of the precinct election commission Yerbol Akhmetov, the voter turnout is high.

As of 6:00 p.m. local time, nearly 75% of registered voters cast their votes at the polling station.

