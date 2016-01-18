BEIJING-SHANGHAI-NANJING. KAZINFORM Consul General of Kazakhstan to Shanghai Zhoshikhan Kyraubayev partook in an investment forum "One Belt, One Road" organized by the Government of Jiangsu province in China.

Taking the floor, Kyraubayev noted that join implementation of “Nurly Zhol” program initiated by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and “One Belt, One Road” project offered by Chinese Leader Xi Jinping would play an important role in raising the Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation to a new level.

The Kazakh Diplomat stressed that expansion of trade and acceleration of transportations in the space between China and Europe provide new chances to develop the Khorgos International Near-Border Cooperation Centre and Khorgos-Eastern Gates FEZ as well as to boost the Kazakh-Chinese Logistics Hub in Lianyungang.

Kyraubayev called also Chinese businessmen to attend the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana.

Upon completion of the forum, the Association of Chinese Businessmen organized a meeting with Kyraubayev to discuss some areas of bilateral collaboration regarding the import of Kazakhstani products to China and investment policy of Kazakhstan.









