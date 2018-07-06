Kazakh diplomats celebrate Astana's 20th anniversary in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 3rd of July 2018 a solemn evening dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Vienna and timed to the Day of the Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Opening the meeting, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay informed the guests of the results of the work of Kazakhstan's diplomacy in the UN Security Council. It was noted that this important mission once again confirmed the high authority of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's peaceful and constructive foreign and domestic policy which is highly appreciated by the international community.



The center for the implementation of foreign policy initiatives of the Head of State was the capital of Kazakhstan, which these days celebrates its 20-year anniversary. Over the years, Astana has become a historical, cultural, scientific, educational and business center of the country, and has also become a venue for international forums of global significance.



In this regard, Ambassador Sarybay acquainted the participants with the most important initiatives of Kazakhstan, including the OSCE, CICA, OIC, SCO, CIS, EAEU, congress of leaders of world and traditional religions and the outcomes of the EXPO-2017 which was held in Astana.



The guests were also informed of the main activities of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the international organizations based in Vienna, about the interaction of Kazakhstan with the OSCE and the EU, as well as with the current state of Kazakh-Austrian and Kazakh-Slovenian relations.



Within the framework of the evening, solemn ceremony of announcement of rewards and awards to the staff of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held.



Representatives of Austrian and Slovenian social and political circles, Austrian Foreign Ministry, representatives of the diplomatic corps, honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in Austria and Slovenia, Kazakh citizens working in international organizations, members of the Austrian-Kazakh society, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and students came to congratulate the Kazakh diplomats on their professional holiday.



The audience had an opportunity to watch a documentary about the capital of Kazakhstan, as well as to get acquainted with the photo exhibition devoted to the 20th anniversary of Astana, which aroused great interest and numerous positive responses.



Kazakhstan students Aliya and Amina Mashkeyevs, Aidana Madyar and Zhangir Zhubanov who study at musical universities in Austria delighted Kazakh diplomats and guests with musical masterpieces of national and international repertoire.



Within the framework of the Day of Dombra, which was celebrated in Kazakhstan, the guests had the opportunity to hear the Kazakh kui performed by the Almaty secondary school student Aisha Mashkeyeva.