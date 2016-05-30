Kazakh diplomats in London mark International Day of UN peacekeepers

LONDON. KAZINFORM On 25th May, in London, Embassy of Kazakhstan to UK participated in a ceremony of laying wreaths in memory of UN peacekeepers, who had lost their lives in service of global peace.

The ceremony was held to mark the International Day of UN peacekeepers and took place at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. Representatives from 99 countries participated in the ceremony, having laid wreaths for the 3,471 peacekeepers. The event was attended by the Defense Attaché, Colonel Zhenis Nurgaliyev, who laid a wreath on behalf of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK.

The annual event of remembrance, organised by the United Nations Association was also accompanied by a day-long conference where UN practitioners, and military and government officials, met to discuss the content of peace operations reform, its political and bureaucratic prospects, and the role the UK can play in driving the process forward.

