    11:27, 10 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh diplomats laid wreaths to Soviet Soldiers Monument in Finland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The embassies of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus in Finland participated yesterday, May 9, in a ceremony of laying wreaths to the Soviet Soldiers Monument, on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    As the Kazakh Embassy informs, at least 300 Kazakhstani nationals were buried in Finland during the WWII.
    The cemetery of the Soviet military naval base Porkkala UDD is located not far from Kirkkonummi municipality in southern Finland.

