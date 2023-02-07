Kazakh diplomats reach out to Kazakhstanis staying in quake-hit Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh diplomats are reaching out to nationals of Kazakhstan staying in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our diplomats in Türkiye are working to reach out to Kazakhstani nationals staying in the country. Appropriate information messages were distributed among students. Honored consuls of Kazakhstan in the Mersin and Konya provinces are also involved to join in coordinating our nationals,» said Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

According to the Ministry, the number of Kazakhstani nationals staying in Türkiye could be around 75 thousand.

Earlier the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the diplomats are in constant contact with the emergency situations department of Türkiye.

As of now, there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed in a series of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of the earthquakes.

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.

Photo: aa.com.tr