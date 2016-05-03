Kazakh diplomats to commemorate memory of Soviet soldiers in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani diplomats accredited in the Czech Republic will lay flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers who died for the freedom of Czechoslovakia at the Olšany Cemetery in Prague on May 9, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Prague.

The ceremony of laying flowers at the Olšany Cemetery is an annual event commemorating the memory of Soviet soldiers.

Hero of the Soviet Union Mazhit Zhunussov and soldiers Mustafa Saparbayev, Zholdas Azhimov, Abdulla Bayev, Baizhan Nurzhanov and Talgat Zainullin are buried at the Olšany Cemetery.

The ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia and Azerbaijan accredited in Prague are expected to participate. A celebratory gunfire will crown the ceremony held in the memory of perished Soviet heroes.