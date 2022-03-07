Kazakh diplomats to get awarded for evacuation of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closely follows as the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and other bodies repatriate Kazakhstanis from Ukraine. The Head of State assesses the measures taken as successful at large, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uaki reads.

533 nationals of Kazakhstan were rendered evacuation assistance, 422 of them returned home so far.

Many of them expressed gratitude to the Head of State for assistance.

The Foreign Ministry continues evacuation of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine. On March 7 the Head of State assigned the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Muktar Tileuberdi, and Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev to award diplomats, honorary consuls in Ukraine, and workers of other bodies who took part in repatriation of Kazakhstanis from Ukraine.