Kazakh diplomats to undergo training in the Netherlands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands Magzhan Ilyassov met with Ron Ton, Director of Clingendael - the Netherlands Institute of International Relations last week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides noted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Institute of International Relations spanning many years. For instance, the Dutch side has been running a professional development program for young diplomats from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries since 1993. Nearly 100 Kazakhstani diplomats and foreign relations specialists have trained at the institute over the past 23 years. Officials of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry are expected to complete the program at the institute in November-December this year.



Director Ton said that the institute mainly focuses on international research in the sphere of European integration, global and regional security, settlement of conflicts, the rule of law, counterterrorism, economic diplomacy and more. He expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstani universities in terms of joint research, internships and exchange of experience.



Ambassador Ilyassov, in turn, briefed Ron Ton on Kazakhstan's achievements over the years of independence, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's foreign policy initiatives and preparations for Kazakhstan's two-year non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council. The sides agreed to hold events dated to 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands next year.



Founded in 1983, Clingendael - the Netherlands Institute of International Relations is one of the leading analytical centers in the sphere of international relations in Europe.